Littlehaven Beach designated bathing water consultation approaches deadline

South Tyneside Council is warning residents in the borough that there is only days left to leave feedback on the Council’s proposed application for designated bathing water status at Littlehaven Beach.

Following updated guidance from the Government, the local authority is set to make the application under the Bathing Waters Regulations 2013.

As part of the guidance, South Tyneside Council launched a six-week consultation in August to give residents, visitors, local groups and stakeholders a chance to have their say on the proposals.

Now the Council is urging people to make their opinions known before the deadline on Saturday, September 30.

Littlehaven Beach in South Shields. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, said: “Littlehaven is a beautiful part of our coastline. It is much loved by both residents and visitors and an extremely popular spot for sea swimming and water sports.

“Given the number of people who enjoy our seaside all year round and regularly use Littlehaven, it would be great to see the beach receive bathing water designation and undergo regular water quality monitoring.

“Having this official designation would help us better protect the health of those entering the water at this location as well as give visitors up to date information and the confidence to make an informed decision before taking a dip.

“We want seafront visitors to tell us what they think before we submit the application for Littlehaven to be added to the list of designated bathing waters nationally.”

When the consultation was launched, dog owners expressed their concerns to the Gazette over what it would mean for dogs to be allowed on Littlehaven Beach during the summer months.

South Tyneside Council confirmed that the proposals would have no impact on access for dogs at any point in the year.

In order to meet the criteria, a proposed designated bathing water must be a coastal or inland water, have at least 100 bathers a day during bathing season (May 15 to September 30) and have toilet facilities within a short distance (up to about 500m from the site).

If the application is accepted, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) will carry out a round of national public consultation before taking a final decision in spring 2024 and if that is successful, water quality testing will begin next summer.

Councillor Ernest Gibson at Littlehaven Beach in South Shields. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

It would mean that the water quality would regularly monitored during the annual bathing season, before being given a bathing water classification of ‘poor’, ‘sufficient’, ‘good’ or ‘excellent’.

Members of the public can submit any comments or concerns via email to [email protected] or in writing to Environmental Sustainability, South Tyneside Council, Town Hall and Civic Offices, Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 2RL.