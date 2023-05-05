Local elections 2023: Full list of results for South Tyneside
These are the full 2023 election results for South Tyneside Council.
Voters went to the polls on Thursday, May 4, with polling stations closing at 10pm and the ballot count taking place at Temple Park Leisure Centre, in South Shields, just minutes later.
The final results came in the early hours of Friday morning (May 5).
The new make up of South Tyneside Council is Labour with 38 seats, Green Party with nine seats, six independent candidates and one Conversative councillor.
Here is the full list of results for the South Tyneside Council elections for 2023:
Beacon & Bents
David Roger Francis (Green Party) - 1,494
Ali Hayder (Conservative Party) - 119
Masuda Piya Rahman (Labour Party) - 717
David Wood (Independent) - 140
Bede
John Michael Chilton (Green Party) - 107
Sean McDonagh (Labour Party) - 635
Keith Roberts (Independent) - 775
William Smith (Conservative Party) - 98
Biddick and All Saints
Natalie Bell (Independent) - 95
Moynul Hussain (Labour Party) - 501
Rachael Milne (Green Party) - 762
John Wood (Conservative Party) - 81
Boldon Colliery
Fay Cunningham (Labour Party) - 1,110
Simon Kevin Oliver (Independent) - 826
Darius Seago (Green Party) - 142
Donald Wood (Conservative Party) - 243
Cleadon and East Boldon
Shirley Florence Ford (Green Party) - 1,367
Georgia Jamieson (Labour Party) - 1,051
Jeff Milburn (No description) - 70
Stan Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 918
Cleadon Park
Steven Harrison (Independent) - 592
John Gordon Riley (Green Party) - 202
Chris Sanderson (Conservative Party) - 225
Susan Malcolm Traynor (Labour Party) - 598
Fellgate and Hedworth
Nic Cook (Green Party) - 123
Ian Jason Diamond (Independent) - 725
Jay Potts (Labour Party) - 1,006
Harton
Rhiannon Sian Curtis (Green Party) - 318
Neil Maxwell (Labour Party) - 853
Jim Mouat (Reform UK) - 176
Lawrence Nolan (Independent) -722
Hebburn North
Adam Ellison (Labour Party) - 1,310
Tia Jade McMurray Sinclair (Conservative Party) - 193
Colin Robert Tosh (Green Party) - 189
Shay Whitehead (Liberal Democrats) - 123
Hebburn South
Carl Duncan (Conservative Party) - 220
Brian Goodman (Independent) - 673
Shane Andrew Smith (Labour Party) - 1,087
Briony Elizabeth Sommers (Green Party) - 155
Horsley Hill
Ruth Rachael Berkley (Labour Party) - 893
Phil Brown (Independent) - 555
Chloe Joanne Grant (Conservative Party) - 324
Carrie Richardson (Green Party) - 354
Monkton
Chris Davies (Green Party) - 357
Michael Robert Ferry (Conservative Party) - 315
Margaret Mary Meling (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 1,807
Primrose
Kevin Brydon (Labour Party) - 651
Emmanuel John Velasco Michael (Green Party) - 75
Paul James Milburn (Independent) - 869
Luke Andrew Robson (Conservative Party) - 89
Simonside and Rekendyke
Aaron Michael Cain (Conservative Party) - 128
Judith Helen Taylor (Labour Party) - 856
Bethany Dionne Telford (Green Party) - 342
Kenneth George Wood (Independent) - 357
West Park
Julie Angela Angell (Independent) - 20
Shaun Connolly (Conservative Party) - 97
Anne Mellanby Hetherington (Labour Party) - 552
Justin Knight (Independent) - 128
Jim Yare (Green Party) - 996
Westoe
Georgina Holt (Green Party) - 215
Mark Ireland (Liberal Democrats) - 58
Nigel Mark Reedman (Independent) - 74
Glenn Michael Thompson (Independent) - 1,042
Michelle Teresa Turnbull (Labour Party) - 755
Whitburn and Marsden
Edward Littley (Green Party) - 359
Joyce Welsh (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 1,068
Heidi Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 515
Whiteleas
Robin Anthony Coombes (Independent) - 402
Ernest Matthew Gibson (Labour Party) - 916
Dawn Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 111
Sophie Jane Williams (Green Party) - 165
