Local elections 2023: Full list of results for South Tyneside

These are the full 2023 election results for South Tyneside Council.

By Ryan Smith
Published 5th May 2023, 01:02 BST- 3 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 01:05 BST

Voters went to the polls on Thursday, May 4, with polling stations closing at 10pm and the ballot count taking place at Temple Park Leisure Centre, in South Shields, just minutes later.

The final results came in the early hours of Friday morning (May 5).

The new make up of South Tyneside Council is Labour with 38 seats, Green Party with nine seats, six independent candidates and one Conversative councillor.

The first ballot boxes arriving in South Tyneside for the 2023 local election.
The first ballot boxes arriving in South Tyneside for the 2023 local election.
Here is the full list of results for the South Tyneside Council elections for 2023:

Beacon & Bents

David Roger Francis (Green Party) - 1,494

Ali Hayder (Conservative Party) - 119

Masuda Piya Rahman (Labour Party) - 717

David Wood (Independent) - 140

Bede

John Michael Chilton (Green Party) - 107

Sean McDonagh (Labour Party) - 635

Keith Roberts (Independent) - 775

William Smith (Conservative Party) - 98

Biddick and All Saints

Natalie Bell (Independent) - 95

Moynul Hussain (Labour Party) - 501

Rachael Milne (Green Party) - 762

John Wood (Conservative Party) - 81

Boldon Colliery

Fay Cunningham (Labour Party) - 1,110

Simon Kevin Oliver (Independent) - 826

Darius Seago (Green Party) - 142

Donald Wood (Conservative Party) - 243

Cleadon and East Boldon

Shirley Florence Ford (Green Party) - 1,367

Georgia Jamieson (Labour Party) - 1,051

Jeff Milburn (No description) - 70

Stan Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 918

Cleadon Park

Steven Harrison (Independent) - 592

John Gordon Riley (Green Party) - 202

Chris Sanderson (Conservative Party) - 225

Susan Malcolm Traynor (Labour Party) - 598

The count was held at Temple Park Leisure Centre.
The count was held at Temple Park Leisure Centre.

Fellgate and Hedworth

Nic Cook (Green Party) - 123

Ian Jason Diamond (Independent) - 725

Jay Potts (Labour Party) - 1,006

Harton

Rhiannon Sian Curtis (Green Party) - 318

Neil Maxwell (Labour Party) - 853

Jim Mouat (Reform UK) - 176

Lawrence Nolan (Independent) -722

Hebburn North

Adam Ellison (Labour Party) - 1,310

Tia Jade McMurray Sinclair (Conservative Party) - 193

Colin Robert Tosh (Green Party) - 189

Shay Whitehead (Liberal Democrats) - 123

Hebburn South

Carl Duncan (Conservative Party) - 220

Brian Goodman (Independent) - 673

Shane Andrew Smith (Labour Party) - 1,087

Briony Elizabeth Sommers (Green Party) - 155

Horsley Hill

Ruth Rachael Berkley (Labour Party) - 893

Phil Brown (Independent) - 555

Chloe Joanne Grant (Conservative Party) - 324

Carrie Richardson (Green Party) - 354

Monkton

Chris Davies (Green Party) - 357

Michael Robert Ferry (Conservative Party) - 315

Margaret Mary Meling (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 1,807

Primrose

Kevin Brydon (Labour Party) - 651

Emmanuel John Velasco Michael (Green Party) - 75

Paul James Milburn (Independent) - 869

Luke Andrew Robson (Conservative Party) - 89

Simonside and Rekendyke

Aaron Michael Cain (Conservative Party) - 128

Judith Helen Taylor (Labour Party) - 856

Bethany Dionne Telford (Green Party) - 342

Kenneth George Wood (Independent) - 357

West Park

Julie Angela Angell (Independent) - 20

Shaun Connolly (Conservative Party) - 97

Anne Mellanby Hetherington (Labour Party) - 552

Justin Knight (Independent) - 128

Jim Yare (Green Party) - 996

Westoe

Georgina Holt (Green Party) - 215

Mark Ireland (Liberal Democrats) - 58

Nigel Mark Reedman (Independent) - 74

Glenn Michael Thompson (Independent) - 1,042

Michelle Teresa Turnbull (Labour Party) - 755

Whitburn and Marsden

Edward Littley (Green Party) - 359

Joyce Welsh (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 1,068

Heidi Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 515

Whiteleas

Robin Anthony Coombes (Independent) - 402

Ernest Matthew Gibson (Labour Party) - 916

Dawn Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 111

Sophie Jane Williams (Green Party) - 165

