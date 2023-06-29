Opticians marks upcoming centenary with new investments and developments

S. Walton Eyecare based on Stanhope Road has been part of the community for almost 100 years and has always prided itself in taking care of patients with each practice owner.

As eyecare has evolved since the opticians first opened in 1926, the clinic has undergone some recent developments implemented by Kaye Winship who has been practice manager for the last 16 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaye secured some funding which has helped towards implementing a marketing strategy, a new website and recruitment of a PR consultant to help drive the business forward.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

As well as recruiting staff the opticians has also seen the introduction of second consulting room enabling additional appointment slots and the introduction of a new state-of-the-art OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography).

The business offer more than just eyecare and also included services from a hearing care specialist and Step Right Podiatry offering podiatry care making it a one-stop shop for healthcare needs.

Richard Shirbon of Step Right Podiatry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if there were any plans to expand or move the business, Kaye said: "The people of Tyne Dock need healthcare access and one of the reasons we love being in Tyne Dock is being part of this community.

"I think we could expand we've got loads of potential and I feel we've only just started after 97 years and that's why we've invested tens of thousands of pounds in the new technology and the marketing."

Kaye Winship, Optometric Director at S.Walton Eyecare

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about this weekend's summer parade S Walton Eyecare has also signed up South Tyneside Pledge where organisations across the borough commit to taking small steps to boost local economic activity, reduce health inequalities, reduce carbon emissions and enhance civic pride.