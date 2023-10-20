Legendary longest running South Shields takeaway owner set to retire after 38 years in business
Raad's Takeaway will close its doors for the final time tomorrow evening.
South Shields will say goodbye to a takeaway 'legend' Raad Alazzawi as he announces his retirement from Raad's Takeaway after 38 years of serving up food.
Raad opened the takeaway back in 1985 in Imeary Street and has become the longest running takeaway in South Shields but tomorrow evening Raad will hang up his apron for good.
The 68-year-old studied in South Shields and at Sunderland University in Electrical Engineering before opening up the takeaway which has become popular with many across the town.
When Raad first opened the shop he mainly sold fish and chips and a few selection of pizzas. Now the menu has expanded to mexican dishes, calzones, curries, burgers and more.
Raad's has a five star food rating and was ranked one of the top 10 best takeaways in Shields according to Just Eat user ratings in 2019 making it a go to for many customers due its high standards and variety of dishes on offer.
Speaking of his retirement Raad said: "It will be sad to see it go as it's been my life over the last 38 years but it's time for me to retire now.
"When I posted on Facebook to say we were closing I got a lot of comments from people calling me a legend and saying they'll miss the takeaway.
"There's been a lot of customers that I've served over the years that have become friends."
Raad who runs the takeaway with his wife Carole plans to spend his retirement going on staycations around the UK and spending time with their eight children and 17 grandchildren.
He is encouraging customers to come to the takeaway one last time before shutting tomorrow night (Saturday, 21 October).