Look at these 13 stunning Shields Gazette reader photos of the iconic Herd Groyne

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 06:01 BST

The Groyne provides some great photo moments.

We are blessed by our coastline here in South Tyneside and one of the most popular landmarks along it is the iconic Herd Groyne Lighthouse.

The Victorian lighthouse was built in 1882 before the North and South piers were constructed.

Having recently undergone a period of restoration work, which was carried out by the Port of Tyne, the impressive structure is back to looking its best on the South Shields seafront.

Local photographers look capturing moments of The Groyne and sharing them with us.

Take a look at our gallery of photos from Shields Gazette readers of the Herd Groyne.

Take a look at these fantastic photos of the Herd Groyne

1. The iconic Herd Groyne

Take a look at these fantastic photos of the Herd Groyne | Other 3rd Parties

2. Sailing by

Steve Mcgrath

3. Looking great

Debbie Hutton

4. Nao Victoria

Richard Clarke

