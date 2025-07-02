Lottery grant helps South Tyneside lifesavers upgrade their rescue gear

Life-savers on South Tyneside’s coast are all geared up after an £18,100 cash boost has made them better equipped to tackle any emergency.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade has spent the National Lottery Community Fund grant upgrading its kit and facilities over the past 12 months.

Ageing protective clothing has been replaced with more modern gear to keep its team dry in the worst of weather – and other essential apparatus has been improved.

Even its IT system, which supports its administration and efficient running and helps maintain its primary role in search and rescue operations, has been enhanced.

Bosses say the funding came during a period in which there has been no let-up in the number of 999 emergencies its operational members have been called out to.

Members of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade ready for action in their new kit. | Other 3rd Party

Honorary secretary Tom Fennelly said: “This money has been a big boost to our resilience and capability.

“It has enabled us to invest in new equipment and to replace the things that needed to be replaced. We have used the money to enhance our kit.

“Ideally, much of our equipment needs to be replaced every five or six years and this money has allowed us to do that.

“It’s always good to have back-up kit. We don’t throw out our older gear but keep it and use it if needed.

“We are very grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for this grant.

“Its support has allowed us to complete a programme of upgrade and renewal quicker than otherwise would have been possible.”

In 2024, the brigade, which was founded in 1866 and operates from a base at the Watch House, at the South Pier in South Shields, attended 168 emergency callouts.

In the past week, it has also responded to an incident at Newcastle's Scotswood Bridge, in which it supported other emergency services in a successful rescue operation.

Mr Fennelly said the brigade would always respond to emergencies but urged the public to take more care when close to rivers, beaches and cliffs.

