Major South Tyneside coastal road to be shut next week as part of realignment project

A section of South Tyneside’s coastal route will be closed overnight as part of the project to protect the busy road from erosion.

The scheme to realign part of the A183 Coast Road has been ongoing since last November but is almost complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 500m section, between Marsden Lime Kilns and the holiday park near the Marsden Grotto, has been moved inland by up to 24m and away from the clifftops.

The road has remained open while the work has been carried out, however overnight closures are now necessary to allow for resurfacing.

Marsden lime kilns

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport, said: “Good progress has been made on the scheme and we’re now into the final phase.

“The new section of road is now in place and traffic has been diverted on to it to allow the old road to be removed and for new kerbs and surfacing to be completed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A study carried out in 2019 highlighted that parts of the route in South Shields would be compromised in the future because of ongoing erosion of the cliff face.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Meling continued: “We now need to implement some overnight closures to allow surfacing works to be carried out safely. We thank drivers in advance for their patience.

“The realignment of the road to bring it further inland was essential for public safety, and will mean that this popular route is protected for several decades to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving the road inland is expected to extend its lifespan by around 50 years. After the work is complete, a longer-term option will be explored.

The closures will be in place from 10pm to 6am for six nights from Monday July 24. Diversions will be in place and fully signed.

In addition to resurfacing, localised repairs to the existing drainage system will be carried out and landscaping will be completed.

The coastal footpath has already been ‘rolled back’ to a safe location and away from the cliff edge in conjunction with the landowner, the National Trust, and the current cycle and bridleway will be maintained along the realigned section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad