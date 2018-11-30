Man arrested and released after South Shields flasher complaint

A police investigation into claims a man dropped his trousers and exposed himself to court staff before threatening them has ended.

The alleged incident was said to have taken place at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, in South Shields, at around 11.30am on October 30.

Northumbria Police were alerted and later arrested a man on suspicion of causing fear or provocation of violence.

The force have now confirmed that he will face no further action.

The reported incident did not take place within a court room.