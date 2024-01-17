The man's challenge has helped him raise vital funds for the charity.

Jordan Trotter has raised over £1,000 for Stillbirth and neonatal death charity (SANDS) thanks to his participation in a 12 hour sparring challenge.

The 26-year-old who lives in Jarrow spent 12 hours continuously sparring against partners in a bid to raise funds for the charity which support families who have suffered miscarriage and infant loss.

Jordan and his fiancée Holly Fraser, 29 have been eager to have a child of their own for the past couple of years but have sadly faced five miscarriages.

The team that helped Jordan complete his sparring challenge

Each miscarriage has always affected the couple in the first trimester which has come as huge blow to the couple.

Jordan who is in his final year at Northumbria University studying counselling said: "I wanted to turn something negative into a positive which is why I took on the challenge to do something that matters for charity.

"Each time we've been through the miscarriage as a man I've always felt so helpless towards Holly as it's her body experiencing it and it's difficult for us both."

Jordan who runs South Shields men's mental health group 'Walk nd Talk' added: "When I've been chatting to other men it's shown just how common the issue is but still not spoken about enough amongst men."

The keen boxer trains at a gym in Sunderland and although he said the challenge was physically tough he was glad to have done it.

Up to now £1,120 has been raised for the charity with donations still expected to come in.