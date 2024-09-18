Man sent sexual images of himself to girl he believed was 14-year-old in police sting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North East man has been jailed after engaging in sexual communications with someone he believed was a child.

Kevin Rowland, 44, is now behind bars after being sentenced by a Judge following a complex police operation by officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) and Northumbria Police.

Rowland, of Eastmoor Road, Pallion, Sunderland, believed he was talking to a 14-year-old girl online and persisted to send her sexually explicit messages and images of himself.

What Rowland didn’t know was he was actually speaking to a NEROCU police officer.

Once sufficient intelligence and evidence had been collected officers descended on his home address in May 2024 and arrested Rowland. He was then subsequently charged.

Rowland appeared at Newcastle Crown Court in May and June and pleaded guilty to Attempting to Arranging/Facilitating Child Sex Offences, Sexual Communication with a Child, Breach of Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Breach of Sex Offender Notification Requirements.

On Monday, September 16, he appeared before the same court and was sentenced to three years and three months behind bars.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Lee Robertson, said: “This has been a long and thorough investigation by our team, and I want to thank everyone who worked their hardest on this case.

“This result has meant a predator is now back behind bars and shows our commitment to pursuing anyone posing a threat to children.

“Under Operation Sentinel, our regional approach to tacking serious and organised crime, we will continue to investigate these online offences to safeguard children and protect the public.

“We would always encourage anyone with information about this type of offending, or anyone who thinks they have been a victim to come forward and talk to police.”