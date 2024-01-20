The Mayor of South Tyneside has accepted a prestigious award from the Ministry of Defence.

Councillor John McCabe, the Mayor of South Tyneside, has accepted the Ministry of Defence's Gold Award for his ongoing support and commitment to the Armed Forces community in the borough.

The award aims to recognise commitment and support to both current and former members of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

This is done in South Tyneside by social prescribing with health partners as part of the ‘Forces for Change’ programme and the establishment of an employee network to discuss work-related issues facing those in the Armed Forces community.

Alongside this, the history and contribution of the Collingwood South Shields Sea Cadets has also been formally recognised through a blue plaque.

Cllr Paul Dean (left) presenting the award to the Mayor, Cllr John McCabe, with Joe Mills from NAAFI Break (middle). Photo: South Tyneside Council.

South Tyneside Council's Armed Forces Forum has also developed an action plan to ensure that the local authority continues to strive to improve services.

An example of this is a further promotion of positive recruitment for those in the Armed Forces community by advertising on the ‘Forces for Jobs’ website.

The Mayor was presented with the award by Councillor Paul Dean, who is the Lead Member of the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities at South Tyneside Council.

Cllr Dean said: “It is an honour to present this award to the Mayor in recognition of our long-standing commitment to our Armed Forces community.

“Since receiving this Gold Award five years ago, we have continued to pledge our support for our military personnel and we will continue to go above and beyond for them – just as they do in the service of our country.”

The Council is also working to support Armed Forces personnel online, with dedicated web pages aimed at providing further support.

These contain information about where and how to access advice and practical support, as well as information on services relating to employment, housing, mental health, money, welfare and more.