The Mayor, Councillor John McCabe was presented with the first poppy from local Royal British Legion representatives at South Shields Town Hall.

Donations from each poppy go towards much needed support for service men and women, veterans and their families.

The Mayor said: “We support the Royal British Legion every year, encouraging people to wear a poppy in tribute to the countless men and women who sacrificed so much to serve their country.

“We continue to celebrate the contribution of every member of our armed forces who have stepped up to defend our way of life and continue to do so today.

Mayor helps to launch Poppy Appeal

“We are urging everybody to get involved in this year’s campaign, to display their poppies with pride. Every penny donated supports the Armed Forces community to get the vital help and support they need.”

The theme of this year’s appeal is remembering and honouring ‘service’, reflecting the pressures and sacrifices that comes with the act of defending and protecting the nation’s democratic freedoms and way of life, whether that be the physical or mental cost, emotional injury or trauma or the absence of time with loved ones.

This year also marks significant anniversaries united by the theme of ‘service’, including the 70th anniversary of the armistice which ended the Korean War, 75 years since the Empire Windrush arrived and 60 years since National Service ended.

The Royal British Legion provides welfare and companionship to servicemen and women, veterans and their families, from expert guidance and advice to recovery and rehabilitation. It also acts as a voice for the Armed Forces Community, ensuring that servicemen and women are honoured and respected.

The Royal British Legion has launched a new plastic-free poppy this year. The poppy is made from 100 per cent paper.

Peter Boyack, President of the South Shields British Legion Club, said: “Each year, our team of dedicated volunteers make the Poppy Appeal happen. The poppies help us to ensure the continuity of vital services and support for our armed forces community. The people of South Tyneside have always been so generous. We are always grateful of their support.”