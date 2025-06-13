McDonald’s plans refurb for South Shields King Street restaurant - here's what's planned
South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for McDonald’s at 3-5 King Street in the town centre.
Applicant McDonald’s Restaurants Limited is seeking planning permission for the “refurbishment of the shopfront”, including the “redecoration of the fascia panels, window frames and doors, with associated works.”
A heritage statement was also submitted with the planning application because the site is located close to heritage assets.
This includes the Grade II-listed former Barclays Bank building, now earmarked for a residential development after Barclays relocated to another site in King Street , and the Grade II-listed Scotia Public House.
The heritage statement notes refurbishment plans for McDonald’s include its elevations at King Street and Smithy Street.
It was noted that the “new [McDonald’s] corporate identity involves the redecoration of the shopfront, and the existing shopfront frames and columns will be sprayed […] to match the new fascia.”
Those behind the scheme said there were “no works” planned to the building’s upper levels and that a “key change relates to the signage, which is being considered under a separate application”.
The heritage statement adds: “We have carefully considered this proposal in relation to the proximity of the listed buildings during the design process.
“The works only relate to redecoration and no further extensions.
“In the light of this, there is no adverse impact on the neighbouring building.”
A decision on the planning application is expected following a period of council consultation.
Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until July 4, 2025.
For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250362
