Plans for the refurbishment of a McDonald’s restaurant near two major listed buildings in South Shields have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for McDonald’s at 3-5 King Street in the town centre.

Applicant McDonald’s Restaurants Limited is seeking planning permission for the “refurbishment of the shopfront”, including the “redecoration of the fascia panels, window frames and doors, with associated works.”

McDonald's near listed former Barclays Bank building on King Street, South Shields | Google/LDRS

A heritage statement was also submitted with the planning application because the site is located close to heritage assets.

The heritage statement notes refurbishment plans for McDonald’s include its elevations at King Street and Smithy Street.

It was noted that the “new [McDonald’s] corporate identity involves the redecoration of the shopfront, and the existing shopfront frames and columns will be sprayed […] to match the new fascia.”

Those behind the scheme said there were “no works” planned to the building’s upper levels and that a “key change relates to the signage, which is being considered under a separate application”.

The heritage statement adds: “We have carefully considered this proposal in relation to the proximity of the listed buildings during the design process.

“The works only relate to redecoration and no further extensions.

“In the light of this, there is no adverse impact on the neighbouring building.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a period of council consultation.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until July 4, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250362