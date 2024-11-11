The former Barclays bank building, in South Shields, could have a new purpose.

Regal Bifrons Properties, a private investor, has revealed plans to regenerate a landmark historic property in South Shields town centre following its acquisition of the building.

Naylors Gavin Black, a commercial property consultancy, brokered a deal for the sale of the curved, sandstone building - which was built in the early 1800s.

Now Regal Bifrons Properties has revealed that it plans to convert the building into 26 one-bedroomed and studio apartments, subject to planning approval from South Tyneside Council.

The former Barclays bank building, in South Shields town centre. | Other 3rd Party

The investor has stated that the plans are in line with the Council’s “regeneration masterplan” for South Shields town centre.

This “masterplan” sets out the framework for the future development of South Shields town centre over the next 10 years, as the local authority seeks to deliver a “vibrant, attractive, and healthy town”.

The 12,410 sq. ft. building, which is dual aspect with frontages on King Street and 2-4 Fowler Street, is set over six floors, including a basement.

Regal Bifrons is part of Hughes Alexander Property Management, which is also investing in the former Maisy’s Bar & Nightclub, on Ocean Road, 10 Mile End Road and 26-28 Fowler Street.

Daniel Goggin, who is a director at Hughes Alexander Property Management and Regal Bifrons Properties, has revealed what the property investment group has planned for South Shields in the coming years.

He said: “We were attracted to invest in South Shields because it has huge untapped potential to become a vibrant, modern town centre that will evolve to meet the changing needs of its people.

South Tyneside Council have a strong vision for the town and we are pleased to be a part of delivering that.

“Over the course of the next three years we plan to deliver 250 new apartments in South Shields which will attract major retailers to the high street”

Chris Pearson, partner at Naylors Gavin Black, added: “No. 1 King Street is the most stunning and recognisable building in South Shields, after the town hall, and because of that and its role as a key piece in the Council’s regeneration masterplan jigsaw, we had a lot of interest and viewings.

“The purchaser has a strong track record in residential development so I’m sure this historic gem is in safe hands.”