If you want more information, visit Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter’s website.
1. Phoenix (Siberian Husky, 11 months)
Phoenix is a typical young husky, full of energy and mischief! She can be extremely affectionate and loves the company of people Her new family should have a good understanding of the breed and ideally some experience. Alongside this, they will need to dedicate lots of time to providing her with lots of exercise and making her use her brain too! During her stay with us, Phoenix has shown she is a little bit under socialised with other dogs so her new family will need to focus some time and energy into helping her interact with other dogs Her new family will be very lucky to bring this ball of energy and joy into their home, she will bring lots of smiles and love daily! Photo: Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter
Kali is a very sweet young girl. She was a little nervous when she first arrived into our care and can still be a little bit anxious about the big wide world, but she is growing in confidence every day and we have no doubt will continue to do so in her new home. Kali LOVES a good sniff when out on her walks which is great to help build confidence in her environment and help keep her brain busy. She is an inquisitive young lady who has to check out what every passing person is up to! Kali loves to say hello to her friends, and does still jump up a bit which is something which will need to be worked on as it might not be quite so cute as she grows bigger! Kali is a beautiful girl just at the beginning of her life story. We would love to find a fun and adventurous family who enjoy an outdoors lifestyle so Kali can enjoy lots of interesting sniffs and build her confidence during exciting adventures in the big wide world! Photo: Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter
Harrison is a sweetheart of a little dog, he is affectionate and enjoys cuddling up on your lap. He also loves his food! Harrison is a little shy to begin with, and will need a family who are happy to help him adapt to a new home and to advocate for him when feeling a little unsure. It doesn’t take him long to come around however, and when he does, you see his little waggy tail and his whole demeanour changes. Harrison loves being on a walk and he loves a good sniff, in fact his nose never leaves the floor! Harrison does have a few little quirks – he can be uncomfortable around some dogs, he can guard his bed, and does have a high prey drive, but overall he is just a lovely little lad looking for someone to help build his confidence and give him a lovely place to call home. Harrison will make a lovely little addition to his new family, bringing lots of fun and love into his new home. Photo: Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter
Savannah is a petite Mali so could possibly be crossed with something else but is still extremely intelligent and high energy like your typical Mali. Savannah will need a family experienced with high energy working breeds who can dedicate a lot of time to her physical and mental wellbeing. She has had a couple of moments where she has been a little frantic whilst with us, but this has only gone as far as spinning, jumping and becoming vocal, and has mostly been in protest of returning to her kennel, or in frustration of seeing another dog and not being able to play. Savannah is a stunning young girl and will be a pleasure to train and unleash her true potential as she will no doubt impress you with her abilities, building a beautiful bond at the same time. Photo: Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter