2 . Kali (Bully crossbreed, seven months)

Kali is a very sweet young girl. She was a little nervous when she first arrived into our care and can still be a little bit anxious about the big wide world, but she is growing in confidence every day and we have no doubt will continue to do so in her new home. Kali LOVES a good sniff when out on her walks which is great to help build confidence in her environment and help keep her brain busy. She is an inquisitive young lady who has to check out what every passing person is up to! Kali loves to say hello to her friends, and does still jump up a bit which is something which will need to be worked on as it might not be quite so cute as she grows bigger! Kali is a beautiful girl just at the beginning of her life story. We would love to find a fun and adventurous family who enjoy an outdoors lifestyle so Kali can enjoy lots of interesting sniffs and build her confidence during exciting adventures in the big wide world! Photo: Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter