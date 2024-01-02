Meet the South Shields yoga teacher who took on a daily cold water swim in 2023

A South Shields yoga teacher is hoping to inspire others to improve their mental health with cold water therapy.

Victoria Thompson, a baby and children's yoga teacher at Kalma Life South Tyneside, has taken part in a daily cold swim over the course of the last year.

She was joined by a group of friends for her cold swim at Little Haven Beach, in South Shields, on Sunday, December 31, which marked an entire year of daily dips throughout 2023.

The South Shields yoga teacher, who is a member of Wild Wanderers Women and South Shields Sea Swimmers, decided to take on a year of cold swims as a way of improving her own mental health.

Now Victoria is hoping that her own journey will inspire others who may be struggling mental health issues to take up cold water therapy.

Victoria Thompson (middle with the purple hat) hopes to inspire others to take up cold water therapy as a way of improving their own mental health. Photo: Connor Rowden.

She commented: "I was supporting someone who was struggling with their own mental health issues and it had an impact on my own wellbeing so I decided that I needed to do something for me.

"So on New Year's Day last year, I took part in a cold swim and decided that I would start doing it everyday as it felt so good after I finished the dip.

"Then over the course of the year, I've taken part in a cold water swim in various places such as beaches and lakes and I feel great for doing it.

"The benefits from the cold water have been amazing for me and at times it has been a challenge, especially when it has rained or snowed but it has been really nice to do.

"I think some of my favourite dips have been during the summer months when the weather has been really sunny or even some that I've done on a night time.

"Life is tough and we will have our own things that we stress about but the best thing about cold water swimming is that anyone can do it.

"It is great for stress relief and because you shouldn't be entering the water alone, I'm more than happy to be a buddy for anyone that wants to give it a try."