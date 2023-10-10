Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apna Ghar Minority Ethnic Women’s Centre staff, volunteers, service users and guests including South Tyneside Mayor, Cllr John Gerard McCabe came together at South Shields Town Hall to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The group is a charity run by and for minority ethnic women in South Tyneside providing a wide range of opportunities to develop confidence and empower women to recognise their full potential, whilst allowing them to maintain their cultural identity.

Apna Ghar minority ethnic women's group annual meeting

Apna Ghar AGM is a key celebration for the group as it gives members the chance to come together to celebrate its success and reflect on the many opportunities the group looks forward to in the coming year.

Dr Saira Malik, Chair of Apna Ghar said: "With our staff and volunteers working hard to offer a range of important health and social functions with the support of our generous funders, seeing the smiling faces at the meeting reminds us how important and needed our presence is in South Tyneside.

"I am proud to be part of organisation whose vision and goal is to give ethnic minority women a voice and presence as well as ways to integrate in the local community.

"I would like to give a heart full thanks to everyone who has helped and supported Apna Ghar this past year, from our funders to our staff and volunteers but most importantly to our service users; thank you for trusting us to help support you.