Met Office issues snow and ice weather warning for South Tyneside
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice later this week.
South Tyneside will be subject to a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice later this week.
The warning is set to be in force from 5pm on Wednesday, November 29 and will last until 11am on Thursday, November 30.
The impacted area covers the whole of the North East coast, including Newcastle, Northumberland, Sunderland and South Tyneside.
Throughout the warning period, South Tyneside will see highs of 4°C and lows of 0°C.
The weather is expected to remain mostly dry; however, the borough may see some sleet showers on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning/early afternoon.
The Met Office is warning members of the public that some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times expected.
People are also being urged to be careful as the could be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
In South Tyneside, it is looking like the weather will be milder around the height of the festive period than it will be earlier in the month.
The Met Office said: "Wetter and windier than average conditions are slightly more likely than normal, especially in the west and northwest.
"Temperatures are most likely to be near or above average overall, although this doesn't rule out some spells of cold weather and associated wintry hazards."