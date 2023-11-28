Met Office issues snow and ice weather warning for South Tyneside

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice later this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside will be subject to a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice later this week.

The warning is set to be in force from 5pm on Wednesday, November 29 and will last until 11am on Thursday, November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impacted area covers the whole of the North East coast, including Newcastle, Northumberland, Sunderland and South Tyneside.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. Photo: National World.

Throughout the warning period, South Tyneside will see highs of 4°C and lows of 0°C.

The weather is expected to remain mostly dry; however, the borough may see some sleet showers on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning/early afternoon.

The Met Office is warning members of the public that some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are also being urged to be careful as the could be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

In South Tyneside, it is looking like the weather will be milder around the height of the festive period than it will be earlier in the month.

The Met Office said: "Wetter and windier than average conditions are slightly more likely than normal, especially in the west and northwest.