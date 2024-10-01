Metro announces major closure as South Tyneside set for five-day disruption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy track junction on the Tyne and Wear Metro is to be completely replaced during a five-day major line closure.

Nexus, the public body which runs Metro, needs to renew the junction located at Pelaw – a key intersection and one of the busiest on the Metro system that carries 400 trains per day.

For five consecutive days buses will replace trains between Gateshead Stadium and South Shields, and between Gateshead Stadium and South Hylton.

This means that the Metro lines through South Tyneside down to South Shields, and through Sunderland down to South Hylton will be closed to Metro services from 28 October to 1 November. Frequent replacement bus services will be running instead.

This latest major project is part of the £43m Nexus is investing in Metro infrastructure modernisation schemes this year.

Nexus is carrying out the planned closure during the schools’ half term break to minimise the level of disruption. It will also be packing other important works into the five days, including track drainage work, cable repairs and track alignment works.

Customers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling through the affected areas.

The lines will re-open to Metro services on Saturday 2 November.

Stuart Clarke, Nexus’ Infrastructure Director, said: “This is a significant modernisation project and part of our multi-million pound asset renewal programme, which involves the complete replacement of one the busiest Metro track junctions on the system at Pelaw.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to our customers and we urge them to plan ahead and allow extra time to travel when these lines are closed.

“There is no good time to close such large sections of line, but we need a five-day window to get it done safely, ensuring a vital set of points located at Pelaw junction are renewed.

“We’ve planned the works into the half term break and are taking the opportunity to deliver a range of other Metro modernisation tasks to ensure future closures in this area won’t be needed as frequently.

“We will ensure customers are provided with frequent replacement buses in the affected areas so that they can still travel around.

“While the buses won’t be quite as quick as Metro services, they will get everyone where they need to be during the closure.”

The replacement buses will begin services from Gateshead Interchange. The 900 will run down to South Shields calling at near every Metro stop on the route and the 901 will run to South Hylton calling at or near all stations.