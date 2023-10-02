Metro issue advice to travellers as Go North East bus strikes continue this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tyne and Wear Metro has warned that services may be busier than usual over the coming days as public transport across the North East remains impacted by industrial action.

Bus drivers at Go North East started strike action on Saturday, October 30 and, after no services were in place over the weekend, some buses return to the roads this week.

However, these will only be contracted school services, leaving the majority of bus riders left without services.

The Tyne and Wear Metro has issued a warning to those who regularly use the service. Posting to social media on Sunday, October 1 - the second day of strike action - they said: “A reminder regarding Go North East services this week. Metro trains and stations will be busier than normal. Please leave extra time for travel where possible.”

The Metro is not adding any additional services to deal with demand from the strikes, which will run until Friday. On Saturday, October 7 normal service will resume.

A full week of strike action will also take place from Saturday, October 14.

Why are Go North East bus drivers on strike?

Go North East workers - including office staff - at depots in Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, Percy Main, Sunderland and Washington voted to take strike action in September.