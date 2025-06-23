Metrocentre recognises shop’s contributions with its annual Retailer Awards
The Metrocentre held their 2025 Retailer Awards on Thursday evening (June 19), which were voted on by consumers across a number of categories.
The award ceremony was hosted at the Crowne Plaza, with more than 270 retailers participating in the race to be crowned ‘Top of the Shops’.
Some of the categories included Leisure, Health and Beauty, Womenswear, Menswear, Restaurant, Manager of the Year awards, and more.
Retailers such as Flannels, Zara, Harrods Beauty and Sephora were among the winners on the night.
The prestigious Manager of the Year award went to Darren Devlin, from River Island, who was commended for an exceptional trading performance during the shop’s recent refurbishment.
Centre Director Gavin Prior, who co-hosted the event alongside Matt Bailey from BBC Radio Newcastle, has praised everyone who was shortlisted for the awards.
He commented: “Once again we had a fabulous night hosting Metrocentre’s Top of The Shops awards night that celebrates the hard work and recognises the achievements of those who work in the stores and their contribution to the success of Metrocentre.
“Congratulations to all of the winners and those who were shortlisted.”
The full list of winners includes:
Specialist & Services Retailer of the Year
Winner: Be More Geek.
Runners Up: Build a Bear & Apple.
Footwear & Accessories Retailer of the Year
Winner: JD.
Runners Up: Schuh & Flannels.
Jewellery & Watches Retailer of the Year
Winner: H Samuel.
Runners Up: Pandora Blue Mall & Goldsmiths.
Restaurant of the Year
Winner: Acropolis.
Runners Up: H Beauty Champagne Bar & Wagamama.
Leisure Attraction of the Year
Winner: Odeon.
Runners Up: Namco & The Escapologist.
Cafe/On the go Retailer of the Year
Winner: H Beauty Café .
Runners Up: Acropolis & Greggs Red Mall.
Independent Retailer of the Year
Winner: Acropolis.
Runners Up: Paris Dress House & Be More Geek.
Homeware & Variety Retailer of the Year
Winner: TKMAXX/Homesense.
Runners Up: NEXT Home & M&S.
Small to Medium Retailer of the Year
Winner: Paris Dress House.
Runners Up: Demanded Streetwear & Acropolis.
Large Retailer of the Year
Winner: Primark.
Runners Up: H Beauty & M&S.
Newcomer of the Year
Winner: Sephora.
Runners Up: Newcastle United Club Store & Mango.
Health & Beauty Retailer of the Year
Winner: H Beauty.
Runners Up: Boots & Sephora.
Childrenswear Retailer of the Year
Winner: Primark.
Runners Up: NEXT & H&M.
Womenswear Retailer of the Year
Winner: Zara.
Runners Up: Primark & Paris Dress House.
Menswear Retailer of the Year
Winner: Flannels.
Runners Up: Zara & Newcastle United Club Store.
Shooting Star Awards
Winner: Arron from Odeon.
Manager of the Year
Winner: Darren from River Island.
