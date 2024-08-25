Metrocentre reveals £6million redevelopment plans to bring ‘enhanced biodiversity’
The proposed scheme would represent significant investment to create new anchor units, enhance the public realm and landscaping, and revitalise one of the main gateways into the shopping centre.
Designed by Leslie Jones Architecture, the proposals would bring a variety of welcoming and sustainable elements to the Green Mall entrance, such as enhanced biodiversity and landscaping.
This would be framed by new outward-facing restaurant venues, adding greater variety to the centre’s day-to-night offer.
The creation of over 18,000 sq ft of south-facing F&B space across three new units would introduce a new destination for dining and drinking, adjacent to Marks & Spencer.
The shopping centre claims public realm improvements would deliver a more appealing and accessible entrance for visitors, as well as the opportunity to spend time externally during good weather.
Organic veil features, robust architectural framing, green walls, and planter pockets are intended to form a statement entry to Metrocentre.
This would create a unique public space aligned with recent sustainability-focused investment into the Green Mall car park, following the installation of 50 EV charging points, most of which are served by solar panel canopies.
Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, commented: “Redefining the entrance to Green Mall is a natural next step in Metrocentre’s evolution following major investment across other malls over the last four years.”
Martin Healy, Chairman of Metrocentre, added: “Investing in the redevelopment of the Green Mall entrance is a crucial step in our ongoing commitment to drive the revitalisation of Metrocentre.
“This £6 million investment will not only elevate the visitor experience with its high-quality restaurant offerings and landscaped design, but also support long-term growth and prosperity in the region.
“By creating new, sustainable spaces at the centre, we are laying the foundation for continued success, attracting both businesses and consumers to the North East.”
