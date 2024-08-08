Take a look as the Metrocentre’s new retro-themed roller rink officially opens
A brand new pop-up retro roller rink has arrived at the Metrocentre, in Gateshead, to provide entertainment and nostalgia to roller skaters of all abilities and ages.
The retro rink officially opened on Wednesday, August 7, and will remain in the shopping centre’s Exhibition Square until Sunday, September 1.
Organisers have confirmed that the rink will be open daily from 11am to 7pm - with SEND sessions running from 11am-12pm. The SEND sessions will be followed by two 30-minute sessions which will see visitors taken through the decades as they roller skate to music from the 70s, 80s, 90s, noughties and now.
Skating at the retro rink will cost just £2 per person, including skate hire, and all proceeds are going to the North East-based not-for-profit Power Through Sport CIC.
The Power Through Sport CIC team will operate the roller rink in conjunction with the Metrocentre as the organisation looks to spread its message about providing alternative sports for North East communities.
Johnny Tulip, a director at Power Through Sports, has given an insight into what Power Through Sport does for communities in the North East and how the new roller rink will help them further. He commented: “We’re super excited to have been given the opportunity, the Metrocentre reached out to us a few months ago and basically gave us the chance to have a presence right here in Exhibition Square.
“It means that we can offer some diverse activities for both teenagers and families throughout the holidays.
“Now there is an extra reason to come to the Metrocentre as there is a fun attraction right outside of your best shops - the perfect way to keep your kids entertained will you go shopping.
“Power Through Sport is a community interest company that specialises in alternative minority sports and use them in areas of low income and underserved communities to help rebalance rising health inequalities. “We look to improve both physical and mental health, offset anti-social behaviour and look to boost educational outcomes.
“Many people might remember roller skating from the 90s when everyone used to do it in the streets so it is amazing to bring it to somewhere so vibrant like the Metrocentre.
“We’re here now until September 1 but Power Through Sport have all sorts going on right throughout the North East during the holidays.
“It will be fantastic to meet some families here at the Metrocentre and then hopefully see them out in the communities with us.”
You can book spots at the Metrocentre’s roller rink by visiting: https://www.powerthroughsport.com/booknow and find out more about Power Through Sport at: https://www.powerthroughsport.com/.
