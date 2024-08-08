Take a look as the Metrocentre’s new retro-themed roller rink officially opens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A retro-themed roller rink has opened at the Metrocentre for the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand new pop-up retro roller rink has arrived at the Metrocentre, in Gateshead, to provide entertainment and nostalgia to roller skaters of all abilities and ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retro rink officially opened on Wednesday, August 7, and will remain in the shopping centre’s Exhibition Square until Sunday, September 1.

Organisers have confirmed that the rink will be open daily from 11am to 7pm - with SEND sessions running from 11am-12pm. The SEND sessions will be followed by two 30-minute sessions which will see visitors taken through the decades as they roller skate to music from the 70s, 80s, 90s, noughties and now.

A retro-themed roller rink has opened in the Metrocentre, in Gateshead. | National World

Skating at the retro rink will cost just £2 per person, including skate hire, and all proceeds are going to the North East-based not-for-profit Power Through Sport CIC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Power Through Sport CIC team will operate the roller rink in conjunction with the Metrocentre as the organisation looks to spread its message about providing alternative sports for North East communities.

Johnny Tulip, a director at Power Through Sports, has given an insight into what Power Through Sport does for communities in the North East and how the new roller rink will help them further. He commented: “We’re super excited to have been given the opportunity, the Metrocentre reached out to us a few months ago and basically gave us the chance to have a presence right here in Exhibition Square.

The roller rink will be based in the shopping centre's Exhibition Square until September 1. | National World

“It means that we can offer some diverse activities for both teenagers and families throughout the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now there is an extra reason to come to the Metrocentre as there is a fun attraction right outside of your best shops - the perfect way to keep your kids entertained will you go shopping.

“Power Through Sport is a community interest company that specialises in alternative minority sports and use them in areas of low income and underserved communities to help rebalance rising health inequalities. “We look to improve both physical and mental health, offset anti-social behaviour and look to boost educational outcomes.

Skating sessions at just £2 per person, with all proceeds going to the not-for-profit Power Through Sports CIC. | National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people might remember roller skating from the 90s when everyone used to do it in the streets so it is amazing to bring it to somewhere so vibrant like the Metrocentre.

“We’re here now until September 1 but Power Through Sport have all sorts going on right throughout the North East during the holidays.

“It will be fantastic to meet some families here at the Metrocentre and then hopefully see them out in the communities with us.”

You can book spots at the Metrocentre’s roller rink by visiting: https://www.powerthroughsport.com/booknow and find out more about Power Through Sport at: https://www.powerthroughsport.com/.