Metrocentre's Treetop Golf introduces 'safe and inclusive' toddler mornings

The Metrocentre’s Treetop Golf has introduced new weekly toddler mornings.

The Metrocentre’s popular mini-golf course, Treetop Golf, is launching new toddler morning sessions to provide a welcoming, inclusive and friendly venue for young children and families.

The sessions for children aged 0-5 will start on Tuesday, September 17, and run weekly until December (excluding school holidays) from 9.30am until 11am.

Treetop Golf’s toddler morning sessions are designed to create a comfortable, safe and enjoyable atmosphere, specifically for preschoolers to experience mini-golf in an environment suited to them.

They will be similar to Treetop Golf’s quiet sessions, with the lights and the sounds all lowered for a serene atmosphere that is perfect for little ones.

The Metrocentre's Treetop Golf is introducing new weekly toddler morning sessions.

It will cost just £6 per child and there is no fee for accompanying adults who are not playing.

Rachel Alderson, the general manager of Treetop Golf Metrocentre, shared their enthusiasm for the new sessions at the Gateshead venue.

She said: “We’re delighted to be introducing an alternative experience for families with young children to enjoy quality time together in a fun and safe setting.

“These sessions will offer a welcoming space for parents to gather for a weekly coffee catch-up, that’s sociable, and relaxing, whilst kids are enjoying a great activity."

Gavin Prior, Metrocentre centre director, has stated that he is looking forward to welcoming the new sessions to the shopping centre.

He commented: “With free parking and accessible, covered malls, Metrocentre is a popular destination for parents with young children, and we’re looking forward to welcoming these new sessions at Treetop Golf.”

As well as the mini-golf, guests to Treetop Golf will be able to enjoy a menu filled with locally baked treats and refreshments at the venue’s Jungle Buzz Café.

Treetop Golf opened at Metrocentre in October 2023, becoming the fifth UK destination for the brand.

The venue offers two unique 18-hole courses: the Tropical Trail and the Ancient Explorer - both filled with vibrant themes, creative challenges and interactive features.

Every game concludes at the ‘Bonus 19th Hole’, where players have a chance to win a free game and capture memories in the venue’s photo booth.