Monkton Terrace footbridges reopen after two years following refurbishment work

A pair of footbridges in Jarrow have fully reopened after being closed for two years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pair of footbridges in Jarrow have fully reopened to the public after major refurbishment works were complete.

The Monkton Terrace footbridges closed to pedestrians in December 2021 after structural experts raised concerns about the condition of the parapets during routine safety inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footbridges provide a pedestrian route over an active railway line and are separate structures to the road bridge itself.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The Monkton Terrace footbridges

The project involved the installation of specialist scaffold to make the footbridge supports safe ahead of essential permanent refurbishment works being carried out as part of a complex operation.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, said: "Monkton Terrace is a hugely important, heavily used route for people visiting Jarrow Shopping Centre, providing access to the nearby schools and local services as well as connecting our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's great to see the work complete and the footpaths now fully reinstated after such a time-consuming and complicated project due to the active Metro line below making access to repair extremely limited.

READ MORE: 10 stunning sunset pictures from around South Tyneside

"Despite this, we have worked hard to maintain a walking route wherever possible, for example creating a temporary footpath supported by traffic signals in the early stages, then making the west bridge safe for use while permanent works were carried out on the east bridge.

"Having a safe and efficient highways and infrastructure network is vital to help keep our businesses and communities connected. These works will ensure the long-term safety of this particular route for many more years to come."