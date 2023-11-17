The funding will help renovate an area of the park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends of Readhead Park in South Shields have received over £3,000 in funding thanks to Co-op's Local Community Fund enabling the group to carry out work in the park.

A total of £3,289.98 was raised through Co-op's Local Community Fund which supports projects across the UK. Each time members buy selected Co-op branded products and services, Co-op give local causes a helping hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money raised will involve removal of the existing Tarmac and addition of topsoil, then in partnership with the South Tyneside Council Tree Team, the group will be planting a small grove of flowering Cherry trees.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Area being renovated

It is hoped a pathway can be developed at this location to improve access to the park.

Once the Tarmac is removed and the topsoil added, the area will need to be left to breathe for a few months before planting the Cherry trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group have signed off for the removal of the Tarmac, and addition of the topsoil, and it is expected the first phase of the project will commence in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Boldon primary school celebrates International School Award win

Glenn Thompson of Friends of Readhead Park said: "This will be a great addition to the Readhead Park, and I want to get out the huge thanks to everyone who has registered as part of the Co-op community fund to help achieve this total of £3,289.98, also everyone who has helped in various other ways to help make this possible.

"Not least the Co-op themselves who have been fantastically supportive all through this fundraising period."