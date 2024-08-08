More than 300 runners take part in the South Shields ten-mile race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual South Shields ten-mile race has seen another big turnout.

More than 300 runners gathered at Souter Lighthouse and on The Leas on Sunday, August 4, as they took part in the South Shields ten-mile race.

The race is organised each year by Luke Adams and volunteers for Run Eat Sleep, a local running club that is based in South Shields.

It is a highly regarded event in the North East running calendar and is used by many runners in the region as part of their training for the Great North Run, which is held every September.

More than 300 runners took part in the South Shields ten-mile race on Sunday, August 4. | Michael Briggs

The route for the race starts at the Souter Lighthouse National Trust site before the course heads north along the South Shields coastline and The Leas before looping back along the coast.

James Anderson, of the North Shields Polytechnic Club, picked up the win for the men’s group and South Shields Harriers’ Jackie Murdy picked up victory for the women’s group.

It was a full top three for South Shields Harriers in the women’s group and it was the fourth year in a row that Jackie has picked up first place.

The top three for the men's group. Winner James Anderson (middle) with second placed Liam Taylor (left) and third placed Matthew Woodhouse (right). | Michael Briggs

Speaking after the event, Luke said: “The race was another great success this year.

“It showcases our stunning coastline as well as providing a fantastic fitness and confidence boost before the Great North Run.

The top three for the women's group. Winner Jackie Murdy (middle) with second placed Kelly Beard Foden (left) and third placed Claire O'Callaghan (right). | Michael Briggs

“It was amazing to see a mix of local runners and visitors in the area taking part.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the volunteers and The National Trust for their support this year.”

The top three for the men’s group were as follows:

James Anderson - North Shields Polytechnic Club.

Liam Taylor - Sunderland Harriers.

Matthew Woodhouse.

The top three for the women’s group were as follows:

Jackie Murdy - South Shields Harriers.

Kelly Beard Foden - South Shields Harriers.

Claire O’Callaghan - South Shields Harriers.

You can find out more about Run Eat Sleep by visiting: https://runeatsleep.co.uk/.