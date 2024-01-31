Readers suggestions of romantic dates for Valentine's Day in South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Valentines Day (February 14) just two weeks away many couples will be looking for a romantic restaurant to celebrate the special day together.

Whether you're looking for somewhere quiet for lunch or an evening of atmosphere, there's plenty of places to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We asked Shields Gazette readers to shout out the best restaurants in South Tyneside for a romantic date this Valentine's Day.

Here are some of the top recommendations from our readers.

Mambo's Wine and Dine

The South Shields based restaurant was a popular choice amongst readers. The restaurant specialises in cocktails and is well-known for its pasta and steak dishes.

Vespa

Many readers voted Vespa Italian Bar and Steakhouse in Jarrow for a Valentine's Day date for an authentic experience.

The Black Horse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The classic Boldon pub was a firm favourite for it's traditional food and value for money.

Ristorante Bravi

Another Italian restaurant based in South Shields was also recommended as a top spot for top notch food.

Wyvestows

Many readers chose the bar and bistro situated at Westoe, South Shields due to its vibrant décor and tasty dishes and drinks menu.

Marsden Grotto

Overlooking the beach and famous Marsden Rock readers say this is an ideal place for a meal and a drink on Valentine's Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will you be visiting any of these restaurants this Valentine's Day?