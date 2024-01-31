Readers suggestions of romantic dates for Valentine's Day in South Tyneside
Shields Gazette readers share their thoughts on romantic dates for Valentines Day in South Tyneside.
With Valentines Day (February 14) just two weeks away many couples will be looking for a romantic restaurant to celebrate the special day together.
Whether you're looking for somewhere quiet for lunch or an evening of atmosphere, there's plenty of places to choose from.
We asked Shields Gazette readers to shout out the best restaurants in South Tyneside for a romantic date this Valentine's Day.
Here are some of the top recommendations from our readers.
Mambo's Wine and Dine
The South Shields based restaurant was a popular choice amongst readers. The restaurant specialises in cocktails and is well-known for its pasta and steak dishes.
Vespa
Many readers voted Vespa Italian Bar and Steakhouse in Jarrow for a Valentine's Day date for an authentic experience.
The Black Horse
The classic Boldon pub was a firm favourite for it's traditional food and value for money.
Ristorante Bravi
Another Italian restaurant based in South Shields was also recommended as a top spot for top notch food.
Wyvestows
Many readers chose the bar and bistro situated at Westoe, South Shields due to its vibrant décor and tasty dishes and drinks menu.
Marsden Grotto
Overlooking the beach and famous Marsden Rock readers say this is an ideal place for a meal and a drink on Valentine's Day
Will you be visiting any of these restaurants this Valentine's Day?
