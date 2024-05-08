Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Shields MP asked the question during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, May 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Lewell-Buck told MPs that the Child of the North cross-party group had discovered that expectant mothers who were wanting to have a baby were terminating their pregnancies over money worries.

The South Shields MP said: “Our Child of the North cross-party group found that expectant mothers were terminating wanted pregnancies as they could not afford another mouth to feed.

Emma Lewell-Buck, the MP for South Shields in the House of Commons. Mrs Lewell-Buck raised the issue of child poverty to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during PMQs. Photo: Parliamentlive.tv.

“Recent figures show infant and child death rates have increased in the most deprived areas and 50 children have died alone in unregulated accommodation.

“Is this his plan for a brighter Britain in action?”

On the back of the question, Rishi Sunak stated that he would raise the awareness of support that is available to families who are living in poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister replied: “Obviously what the honourable lady has described is a tragedy.

“Nobody wants to see children grow up in those circumstances and that’s why I’m proud that the government has overseen a significant fall in poverty, particularly child poverty, since 2010, through a range of measures.

“I’ll make sure that she is aware for her constituents of all the support that is in place both through the Department of Health and the Department of Work and Pensions, as well as local authorities to provide support for the most vulnerable families in our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter) after PMQs, the South Shields MP criticised PM for his “tone deaf” answer to her question.

She added: “I asked the PM about increases in child poverty in the north and the overall increase in child death rates

“His answer was about measures to alleviate poverty, yet these little ones are no longer here

“He’s tone deaf and void of any compassion.”