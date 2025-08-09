Thousands of pounds have been raised for a destroyed South Shields art gallery.

Artists Laura Robertson and Theodore Godfrey-Cass took over the former Wilko store, on Market Place, in South Shields, with the aim of transforming the unit into an art gallery for the community.

They named the project ‘The Market Gallery’, with an aim to create affordable studio spaces for local artists, host art exhibitions for the community to enjoy, and run workshops for local residents to get involved in.

Vandals have graffitied on the venue's walls. | Other 3rd Party

Photos of the damage shows that vandals have graffitied the venue’s walls, smashed glass, and destroyed shelves and equipment - as well as taking artwork from the scene.

Following the incident, which has caused damages of more than £14,000, Laura set up an online fundraiser in an effort to help rebuild the gallery and get it open to the public.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised more than £3,300 of its £3,533 target, with the funding going towards things such as gallery walling and panels, paint, replacing damaged or stolen equipment, graffiti removal, security repairs, and more.

Laura said: “The amount raised is incredible, especially considering that it has only been up about a week-and-a-half - we can’t believe it.

Money raised will go towards replacing damaged or stolen equipment. | Other 3rd Party

“It is wonderful to see that no matter what people can put in, there are doing so, I couldn’t believe it when two independent artists donated £500.

“It has been great to have that feedback from the community and we’ve even had a woman, called Anna, reach out to help clean up the carpark at the back of the venue, as well as offering to help us remove anything from inside that needs to go once we can get back in there.

“People are wanting to come along and help with the clean up inside but at the moment, we are still going back and forth with various parties over an action plan to get work started up again.

“We’re hoping that by the end of next week, we might be able to put a callout to volunteers so we can get a coordinated response.

“It is good that all our labour and time didn’t go unappreciated as this enables us to get back to where we were and we can’t thank people enough for that.

The gallery was just days away from being opened to members of the public. | Other 3rd Party

“My heart goes out to everyone that have supported us, we’re still working it out but we want to get the gallery going and hopefully our vision for this can come to fruition with all this support.”

Northumbria Police have previously confirmed that they are investigating the incident, with inquiries into the incident ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via a DM on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on the Force’s website.

If you are unable to make contact via those ways, then you can call 101, quoting crime reference number: 086887L/25.

You can view and donate to the fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/themarketgallery.