A new salon in Hebburn 'Luxe Beauty By L'amarni' is now open to the public.

The salon owned by L'amarni Wilson, 25 from Sunderland is a one-stop shop for all things hair and beauty.

The salon offers treatments including nail, hair, make up, and aesthetics.

L'amarni who previously ran her business from other salons in South Shields and Hebburn had wanted to run her own salon for so long and when the premises in Whickham Road, Hebburn came up she decided to go for it.

The girls outside the salon

She said: "The last place was tiny and with more girls joining I wanted a bigger premises of my own and this place came up.

"It was down to the brick when I got the keys, it's all been rewired, heaters put in, everything from scratch.

"I'm happy with how it's turned out. There's a back room and big garage which we'll be working on next."

Keen to keep the girly theme she's had in other salons the place is painted in light pink with flower décor.

L'amarni offering her nail services

The girls are a close knit team who pride themselves on the services they offer to clients.

Being a salon with a number of services under one roof L'amarni and the girls are working to offer a bespoke package to 2024 prom girls.

To celebrate the new business, a launch party was held for family, friends and clients.

Customer feedback of the new salon so far has been positive and the girls look forward welcoming more clients.