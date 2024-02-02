Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With cases rising across the country, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has declared a national incident - warning that measles could spread rapidly causing a national outbreak of the vaccine-preventable disease.

Across the North East and North Cumbria uptake of the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine (MMR) remains the highest in England, however the number of children getting their second dose of the vaccine has now fallen below 95%, the national target required to avoid outbreaks and the rapid spread of the disease.

Now, NHS health teams across the North East and North Cumbria are calling on parents and carers to urgently book any missed MMR vaccinations, with their GP practice, to ensure they and their children are fully protected.

Dr Neil O'Brien, medical director, North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) said: "Measles is a highly infectious illness – complications can be life changing with dangers including blindness, deafness and swelling of the brain.

"Spending just 15 minutes or more in direct contact with someone infected is enough to catch measles, making it one of the most infectious diseases in the world.

"Anyone over two, that has not yet had their MMR vaccination, is at risk of catching this very serious but completely preventable disease - which is highly likely to spread rapidly if people remain unvaccinated.

"Anyone whose immunity is compromised, including pregnant women, is also at increased risk of severe disease from measles."

Children require two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first dose given around their first birthday and the second dose given at three years and four months old. Both doses are required to ensure full and lasting protection against MMR.

In 2022/23, of the 33,937 five years olds in the North East and North Cumbria, (96%) received their first MMR vaccination however, only (91%) received their second.

Dr O'Brien added: "Please, check with your GP practice now and make sure you and your children are up to date with both MMR doses - it’s never too late to catch up, whatever your age."

Colin Cox, director of public health for Cumbria and lead for health protection among directors of public health in the North East and North Cumbria, added:

"Sadly, the current rise in measles cases across the country is not surprising – while most people do get the MMR vaccine, and are protected, measles spreads so easily that even if only one in ten people are not vaccinated it’s still possible for outbreaks to happen.

"Measles can be a very serious illness but getting vaccinated is safe, free of charge and offers the best possible protection."

Measles symptoms include:

high fever

sore, red, watery eyes

coughing

aching and feeling generally unwell

a blotchy red brown rash, which usually appears after the initial symptoms.