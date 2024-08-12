National World's North East Apprenticeship Awards winners revealed

The winners of 2024's event at St James' Park. | National World

The North East Apprenticeship Awards winners have been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The great and the good of North East business were out in force - suited and booted for the hotly-anticipated and contested, 2024 version of the North East Apprenticeship Awards.

There was an electric atmosphere at Newcastle United's St James' Park as talented apprentices, employers and providers were celebrated for their achievements across the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were presented by National World, with the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, Hartlepool Mail and NewcastleWorld, to highlight the importance of apprenticeships across the region.

This year there were 13 award categories, including Intermediate, Advanced, Higher and Degree Apprentice of the Year, as well as Mentor of the Year and awards for businesses offering Apprenticeships, with the night hosted by former The Apprentice candidate and North East entrepreneur Katie Cooke, as well as Gazette and NewcastleWorld editor Liam Kennedy.

Headline sponsor for the evening was OAL - and CEO, Jan Richardson Wilde expressed her immense pride at how well the night and the awards went.

She said: “As a leading End Point Assessment Organisations, we were incredibly proud to support North-East Apprenticeship Awards as headline sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know first-hand the incredible commitment it takes to complete an apprenticeship. We consider it a real privilege to support the dedication shown by so many employers, training providers and most importantly of all, the apprentices across the North-East region at an event such as this."

The event was a deemed a huge success by all in attendance, celebrating the region’s best apprentices, employers, mentors and providers.

Apprenticeships play a vital role, they offer entry opportunities for young people and continuous improvement and development opportunities for those already in employment.

Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners for being recognised for their hard work and commitment to apprenticeships.

Charity partner for the evening was Aphasia Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests enjoyed a welcome drink, followed by a three course meal before the ceremony began in Newcastle's glitzy Platinum Club.

Liam Kennedy, of organisers NationalWorld, admits it was a night of joy and celebration, with so many young and not-so-young apprentices and providers got their night under the lights.

Awards from the evening. | National World

"What an amazing evening - with so many people getting the awards their hard work deserved," he said.

"NationalWorld is proud to be associated with nights like this, year after year. Roll on the next one."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitness and property entrepreneur Katie Cooke said of the night: "It's fantastic to have an event like this taking place in the North East to celebrate those doing an apprenticeship and to shine a light on how successful we are as a region."

This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, our Headline Sponsor Occupational Awards Ltd, New College Durham, Northumberland Skills,

Darlington College, Apprenticeships Ambassador Network North East, Tyne Coast College and our Charity partner Aphasia Support and hosts St James' Park. Visit the event website for a full gallery of images www.nyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk