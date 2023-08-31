News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Great North Run 2023 elite field: Race organisers announce full list of athletes running alongside Mo Farah

In addition to the thousands of regular runners, the Great North Run sees plenty of seasone atheletes take on the half marathon course.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

Great North Run organisers Great Run have released the full list of elite athletes who will begin the half marathon in Newcastle at the front of the starting masses.

It was already announced that the race from Newcastle to the coastline at South Shields would be Sir Mo Farah’s final race as a professional athlete and the fan favourite will be joined by a series of top athletes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The British four time Olympic champion will be joined by Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor. The three time World Half Marathon Champion and two time winner of the New York Marathon may be familiar to some after he finished second in this year’s London Marathon.

Mo Farah after the 2018 Great North Run. The 2023 edition of the race will be his last. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images for Nike)Mo Farah after the 2018 Great North Run. The 2023 edition of the race will be his last. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images for Nike)
Mo Farah after the 2018 Great North Run. The 2023 edition of the race will be his last. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images for Nike)
Most Popular

Further challenges will come in the form of Ethiopian Muktar Edris. Edris is a 2-time World Champion over 5000m and has a personal best of 58.40.

Speaking to Great Run, the pro runner said: “I’ve raced Mo on the track but this is the first time we have met on the roads, I have great respect for him, after we raced in London 2017 World Championships, I named my son after him, I look forward to renewing our friendship and rivalry”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

In addition to participants from as far as the USA and Japan, a series of British athletes will also make up the elite field this year. The full list is available on the Great Run website.

Related topics:Mo FarahNewcastleSouth Shields
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us