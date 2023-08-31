Great North Run 2023 elite field: Race organisers announce full list of athletes running alongside Mo Farah
Great North Run organisers Great Run have released the full list of elite athletes who will begin the half marathon in Newcastle at the front of the starting masses.
It was already announced that the race from Newcastle to the coastline at South Shields would be Sir Mo Farah’s final race as a professional athlete and the fan favourite will be joined by a series of top athletes.
The British four time Olympic champion will be joined by Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor. The three time World Half Marathon Champion and two time winner of the New York Marathon may be familiar to some after he finished second in this year’s London Marathon.
Further challenges will come in the form of Ethiopian Muktar Edris. Edris is a 2-time World Champion over 5000m and has a personal best of 58.40.
Speaking to Great Run, the pro runner said: “I’ve raced Mo on the track but this is the first time we have met on the roads, I have great respect for him, after we raced in London 2017 World Championships, I named my son after him, I look forward to renewing our friendship and rivalry”
In addition to participants from as far as the USA and Japan, a series of British athletes will also make up the elite field this year. The full list is available on the Great Run website.