Great North Run 2023 elite field: Race organisers announce full list of athletes running alongside Mo Farah

Great North Run organisers Great Run have released the full list of elite athletes who will begin the half marathon in Newcastle at the front of the starting masses.

It was already announced that the race from Newcastle to the coastline at South Shields would be Sir Mo Farah’s final race as a professional athlete and the fan favourite will be joined by a series of top athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British four time Olympic champion will be joined by Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor. The three time World Half Marathon Champion and two time winner of the New York Marathon may be familiar to some after he finished second in this year’s London Marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Farah after the 2018 Great North Run. The 2023 edition of the race will be his last. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images for Nike)

Further challenges will come in the form of Ethiopian Muktar Edris. Edris is a 2-time World Champion over 5000m and has a personal best of 58.40.

Speaking to Great Run, the pro runner said: “I’ve raced Mo on the track but this is the first time we have met on the roads, I have great respect for him, after we raced in London 2017 World Championships, I named my son after him, I look forward to renewing our friendship and rivalry”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.