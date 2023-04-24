South Shields FC pay tribute to North East actor Dale Meeks after past links with the club

South Shields Football Club has paid tribute to former Emmerdale and Byker Grove star Dale Meeks after the actor passed away on Sunday, April 24.

Meeks, who was born in South Shields, used the club’s 2017 FA Vase success as a backdrop to co-write a play based on the club’s journey to Wembley which saw them beat Cleethorpes Town named ‘Everywhere We Go.’

The tribute was shared through the club’s social media channels and read: “Everyone at SSFC was saddened to learn of the death of Dale Meeks yesterday.

“Dale co-wrote Everywhere We Go, the popular play based on our journey to FA Vase success in 2017.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time."

The play was performed at South Shields’ Customs House and told the story of the club’s struggles and period of homelessness in 2015 where they were playing matches in Peterlee and the work taken to reach the famous win at Wembley. Since then the club has moved further up in the footballing world, achieving promotion to the National League North earlier this month.

Tributes from various stars have poured in over the last 24 hours after the actor’s death at the age of 48 from the likes of Ant and Dec, journalist Kevin Maguire and South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck.

Dale Meeks