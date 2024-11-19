New bus service to link South Shields town centre to popular beach site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new bus service will provide an entirely new link between South Shields and the town’s Littlehaven Beach.

The S1, which will operate from South Shields Transport Interchange for a trial period, will offer a new connection to local services and the popular seafront. It will start running from today, Monday 18 November.

The route will include a stop at a new Welcoming Places offer at Littlehaven Hotel on River Drive.

The S1 is being funded by the North East Combined Authority using the region’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding which is improving bus services, fares and infrastructure across the North East. Nexus has worked closely with South Tyneside Council to plan and procure the service, which is being delivered by Gateshead Central Taxis.

Welcoming Places, also known as warm hubs, are free public places where residents can go to get warm, save money on their heating costs, avoid social isolation, and receive support and advice.

The S1 will remain in place up until the end of February 2025. Concessionary passes will be valid on board as normal after 9.30am. The fare for those without these passes will be £1.80.

The service will run from Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm, providing a half hourly link from South Shields Transport Interchange to the coastline.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see our partners at Nexus and the Little Haven Hotel working together with the Council to help support our residents to access services.

“Public transport is a real lifeline for people, as are the Borough’s Welcoming Places.

“This new pilot bus service will be of real benefit for people, particularly our older generation and people with mobility problems, pushchairs and prams during the cold winter months, as it better connects people to Littlehaven beach and the amenities and services available in this area.”

Cllr Martin Gannon, Leader of Gateshead Council and North East Combined Authority Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “Our region’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding is helping to improve access to public transport right across the North East – bringing forward new or enhanced local bus services, cheaper fares and ultimately boosting access for everyone to public transport.

“The new S1 service will connect people to the seafront and vital community facilities such as the local Welcoming Places hub. We know how important bus services are for our communities and we will continue invest in the bus network to support our residents.”

John Souter, Head of Customer Service Operations at Nexus, said: “The new S1 taxi-bus will provide people in South Tyneside with a direct link to the local seafront, calling at a key community facilities on the way.

“The award-winning Littlehaven Promenade boasts fantastic views and we want to make it easier for people to get to this popular local beauty spot, with its unique displays of public art work.

“We’ve used our BSIP funding to put this new bus service in place. The route also offers a direct link to the new Welcoming Place at the Little Haven Hotel. These facilities have such a vital role to play during the winter, helping people out with the cost of living. A taxi-bus will make it easier for people to get there on public transport.”