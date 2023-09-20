New card and gift shop opens in popular South Shields shopping area
The new shops offers a wide range of cards and gifts for all occasions.
The Nook in South Shields which is a popular shopping area for residents has welcomed a new shop to the street.
Card Boutique opened its doors to the public on Monday, 18 September in the former card shop All Occasions on Prince Edward Road.
The shop specialises in cards, flowers, banners, balloons and gifts for all occasions.
The shop is ran by Megan Collins from Sunderland along with other family members working with her. The 21-year-old comes from a family business background with her family owning Slaters Motor Group in Sunderland.
Megan has always had an eye for retail and wanted to open a shop that could cater for all occasions under one roof whether customers are looking for a gift bag or a memorial keepsake.
Card Boutique is planning on introducing more stock particularly in the build up to Christmas with the 'Elf of the shelf' toys and Christmas Eve boxes for children and adults.
The shop has undergone major refurbishment work before it opened which included knocking walls down to make the shop bigger, decorating the inside of the shop with a new colour scheme and logos as well as the shop front.
Renovation work to Card Boutique took around four to six weeks to complete.
Megan said: "I chose this location as we knew the previous owner but South Shields has always been a big part of my childhood growing up visiting with my nana I have a lot of good memories.
"With it been a busy shopping area and accessible for parking I knew it was the ideal spot.
"I'm happy with the way the shop has turned out, I love it. We've had great feedback from customers so far who've all said lovely things about the shop and the staff."