New Chief Superintendent will head up policing in South Tyneside

Chief Superintendent Aelfwynn Sampson will help policing South Tyneside.
Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside Council has welcomed a new Chief Superintendent, who will head up policing in the borough.

Leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon and Chief Executive Jonathan Tew invited Chief Superintendent Aelfwynn Sampson to South Shields Town Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The meeting followed an announcement that Northumbria Police's area commands would now align to local authority areas, with a dedicated team for South Tyneside.

Cllr Tracey Dixon said: "We were delighted to welcome Aelfwynn and look forward to working closely together.

Sign up for the Gazette’s free email newsletters now

L-R Chief Supt. Sampson, Jonathan Tew, Cllr DixonL-R Chief Supt. Sampson, Jonathan Tew, Cllr Dixon
L-R Chief Supt. Sampson, Jonathan Tew, Cllr Dixon

"We already have excellent relationships with our police partners, and we hope we can further strengthen them to tackle the issues that really matter to South Tyneside residents.

"Having a dedicated policing team for the borough means we will be able to further focus on the areas local people really want us to prioritise - things like anti-social behaviour, which we know is a real concern for residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our approach in South Tyneside is one of prevention and early intervention. Through close partnerships, shared knowledge, expertise, and intelligence we can prevent issues or address them immediately to keep our communities safe."

South Tyneside previously shared a policing area command with Sunderland, however the new structure came into effect earlier this month.

Area Commander for South Tyneside, Chief Superintendent Aelfwynn Sampson, said: "Here at Northumbria Police, we are very much one Force, working collectively to keep people safe and to fight crime.

"However, we know that our communities have their own identities and issues which matter most to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Artist partners with Great North Air Ambulance to raise money

"Moving to a local authority-based policing structure will further ensure we can be there when the public need us - and deliver an outstanding service to our communities.

"It will also strengthen our existing partnerships across South Tyneside, with a focus on prevention of crime and problem solving.

"I am really looking forward to working with the council and our fantastic partners in my new role."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aelfwynn started her career in Durham Constabulary before transferring to Northumbria Police in 2017. She has previously worked in South Tyneside as the Detective Chief Inspector for Safeguarding and while in Northumbria has worked mainly in the Crime, Criminal Justice and Safeguarding departments.

Related topics:South Tyneside CouncilNorthumbria Police