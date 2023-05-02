Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have already been recognised as one of the fastest responding service in the entire country.

The delivery of new appliances follows the introduction of 14 new vehicles into the Tyne and Wear fleet in 2021.

It means that all 24 front line appliances are now fitted with state-of-the-art facilities to make their emergency response as efficient and effective as possible.

Every vehicle is also fitted with high powered, ultra-high pressure hoses technology that allows them to pierce through walls – and extinguish fires without entering buildings in certain circumstances.

Other new equipment includes high-tech thermal imaging cameras and purpose built lockers for dirty or used PPE.

The lockers mean every appliances will have a clean cab, which supports firefighter safety and a reduction of contaminants within the cab.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath has welcomed the introduction of the new appliances and said it shows the continued investment in front line response and service to the communities we serve.

He said: “We are delighted to announce the introduction of 10 brand new appliances into our fleet, following on from 14 that were introduced in 2021.

“Ultimately, we are continuing to work alongside our partners in support of keeping our communities safe and I am excited to see these new vehicles take to the streets.”

For more information about your local community fire station visit the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service website at www.twfire.gov.uk.