A local service has launched a new programme to help fix the digital divide for adults with autism and learning disabilities across South Tyneside.

AutismAble recognises digital inclusion is now a necessary skill and yet many neurodivergent people still lack the access, skills and support needed to thrive in today’s world.

They’re now on a mission to change this alongside The Access Foundation.

Andrew Forster, Service Development Director for AutismAble, said: “This support from The Access Foundation will be invaluable to the programme’s members and our organisation as a whole. The grant allows us to increase the digital knowledge of our existing members, whilst widening the reach of our service.

“It will also allow us to support residents of South Tyneside and their families who may not have the skills and access to use online technology.”

The service is based at Westoe Crown Community Hub and has already supported hundreds of people across South Tyneside, empowering those with learning disabilities and difficulties to have aspirations and fulfil their potential.

Digitally You is their new programme which seeks to enable vulnerable people to become confident online.

The programme will support people aged 16 and over to learn the digital skills needed for work and everyday life, such as money management, using apps, finding local services, online safety and more.

The programme will begin on Wednesday 3rd May with an induction session between 4-5 pm at Ocean Road’s Sea Change Cafe.

All other sessions will be held on Wednesdays between 4 and 6 pm, starting 10th May.

You can find out more and register by emailing [email protected]