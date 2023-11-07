New Jarrow women's rugby teams hopes to encourage more females into the sport
The club hopes to encourage more females to give the sport a go.
Jarrow Rugby club has introduced a new team 'Jarrovians RUFC Lasses' and is looking for more women to join the team and get more females into the sport.
A number of ladies have already joined the team and have been training on Friday evenings with the hope of playing matches next Spring.
The idea of the women's team stemmed from a wife of the coach wanting to get into rugby but struggled to find any females teams in the area and felt nervous about starting a team with little experience.
After speaking with the club it they were more than happy to introduce a women's team to allow other women in the area to give the sport a go.
Ian Oliphant who coaches the team alongside Aaron James said: "We would love to see more women in sports and rugby is a great physical and social sport to do this at any ability.
"We are very excited to drive this forward."
The team is open to women aged 18 and over of all abilities. Training takes place at the Community Centre, St Lukes Court, Hebburn on Friday evenings 6pm - 7pm with indoor and outdoor facilities available allowing women to train no matter the weather.
Once the team is up and running with more members and the ladies feel confident playing they will be able to participate in matches with other women's teams.
For anyone who is interested in joining Jarrovians RUFC Lasses or would like more information can contact the 'Jarrovians RUFC' on Facebook or email [email protected]