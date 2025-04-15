South Tyneside’s Summer Parade set to return for 2025 with an eco-friendly theme
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the annual Summer Parade will be returning to South Shields on Saturday, July 5, as part of the This is South Tyneside Festival.
Anyone who is wanting to get involved in the Summer Parade is being invited to sign up and show how creative they can be around this year’s theme - environment and sustainability.
The Summer Parade is once again being delivered alongside creative specialists, The Cultural Spring, to bring the parade to life - with a number of drop-in workshops taking place during the May half-term holiday.
These sessions will be held at:
- Jarrow Hall: May 27, 10am until 12pm.
- Ocean Road Community Association: May 28, 10am until 12pm.
- Hebburn Cemetery Tea Room: May 29, 10am until 12pm.
Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, has expressed her delight at the theme for this year’s Summer Parade.
She said: “The South Tyneside Summer Parade is always a fantastic way for people from across the community to come together and celebrate.
“It gives them the opportunity to show their creative skills and really be part of something that is a much-loved event on the South Tyneside calendar.
“Choosing the environment and sustainability as the theme will give everyone involved the opportunity to really think outside of the box and come up with some amazing costumes and creations.
“I can’t wait to see the results of all of that hard work.”
Last week, South Tyneside Council confirmed the line-up for this year’s Sunday Concerts - with Sonny Tennet, Shayne Ward, Nik Kershaw, and Bjorn Again all set to headline.
Any group wanting to sign up for the parade is asked to fill in their details at https://forms.office.com/e/QEjR78rMgC or alternatively email [email protected].
You can keep up to date with everything happened at the This is South Tyneside Festival via: https://www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk/.
