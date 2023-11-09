A scheme aimed at helping people to live independently at home for longer will open next week in South Tyneside.

Borrowdale House in South Shields, which was previously a sheltered housing facility, will now be used by people discharged from hospital who need additional support before going back home.

In addition to reablement therapy and assistive technology, people will also have access to personal care and support to help them recover and regain their independence.

The move is in line with the Council's 'home-first approach to adult social care following feedback from residents who said they wanted to live well at home, rather than go into residential care.

It also enables the Council to deliver on its ambition of helping to keep people healthy and well throughout their lives.

The Leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon, is pictured with Steve Wilkes and Cllr Ruth Berkley

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: "This is about giving people the right support in the right place at the right time which will result in faster hospital discharges and better outcomes all round.

"We know from similar schemes at Thomas Bell House and Blenkinsop Court that when people are discharged to an enabling environment, they regain the skills needed for independent living far more easily.

"I would like to thank all the previous residents who moved out of Borrowdale House to allow this scheme to progress, it is much appreciated."

One resident who used to live at Borrowdale is 63-year-old Steve Wilkes He moved to a bungalow in Whitburn and is delighted to be living there.

Mr Wilkes, who works as a supply teacher, said: "I was so happy when I saw the bungalow, I said 'yes' before we even got inside.

"I doubt I would have got a bungalow without the changes at Borrowdale. It was very serendipitous, I'm lucky that it happened really."