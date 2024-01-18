Places for People helps to offer more warm spaces in South Shields as temperatures drop.

With freezing temperatures cutting across the country, the UK’s leading social enterprise, Places for People, is supporting the Action Station Warm Hub on Boldon Lane in South Shields to provide a warm space for the community this winter.

It comes as part of their national support of over 25 warm spaces across the UK this year providing safe and warm spaces for people in social isolation and those suffering from fuel poverty over the winter months.

Warm spaces aim to support local people who may be at risk of fuel poverty or may be feeling lonely or isolated.

A warm space can be any community building and will provide a confidential, warm, and friendly environment for people to socialise over refreshments and take part in activities.

Action Station warm space is hosted in their community café where local people can enjoy a space where they can meet others, get involved in activities, stay warm and enjoy affordable food.

Marcus Hulme, Director of Places Impact at Places for People said: “As the cost-of-living continues to rise we know that many people are struggling with their energy bills and other general household bills.

"We are committed to finding ways to help and support our communities through these difficult times, and are proud to be supporting spaces for people to go where they can not only feel safe and warm but also where they can socialise and be part of a community.”

For the second year in a row, Places for People has chosen to support warm spaces within their communities to offer a space for people in social isolation and those suffering from fuel poverty over the winter months.

The impact that cost-of-living crisis is having on local communities continues to show and demand for these types of spaces is growing, with support from their Social Impact fund, Places for People are investing £5 million in activities to support customers and communities including warm spaces to address the cost-of-living crisis.

The community café at Action Station is open Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm. More details can be found here: https://actionstation.org.uk/