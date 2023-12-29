New Year's TV schedule for the BBC, ITV and Channel 4

TV schedule for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The festive season is drawing to a close as we mark New Years' Eve and New Year's Day.

For those of you who are looking for a perfect chilled day on the sofa to recover from all the festivities there's some great choices on TV to look forward to.

From classic films to sitcoms there's something for all the family to enjoy.

Here is the schedule for BBC, ITV and Channel 4 for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve TV schedule

BBC One

6am to 8.30am - BBC Breakfast

8.30am to 9.55am - Match of the Day

9.55am to 11.30am - Cars 3

11.30am to 1pm - The Famous Five

1pm to 1.15pm - BBC News

1.15pm to 1.50pm - Songs of Praise

1.50pm to 2.20pm - Zog and the Flying Doctors

2.20pm to 4.20pm - Saving Mr Banks

4.20pm to 6pm - The Jungle Book (2016)

6pm to 6.25pm - BBC News

6.25pm to 7.25pm - Countryfile

7.25pm to 8.25pm - Antiques Roadshow

8.35pm to 10pm - Marry Me

10pm to 10.25pm - BBC News

10.25pm to 11.30pm - Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show

11.30pm to 12am - Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve

12am to 12.10am - New Year's Eve Fireworks 2023

BBC Two

6.15am to 6.45am - A Vicar's Life

6.45am to 7.30am - Glorious Gardens from Above

7.30am to 8.30am - Countryfile: A Cumbrian Christmas

8.30am to 9am - BBC Breakfast

9am to 10am - Land of the Tiger: Our Wild Adventures

10am to 11.30am - Saturday Kitchen Best Bites

11.30am to 12.15pm - Home Comforts at Christmas: New Year

12.15pm to 1.15pm - MasterChef: Battle of the Critics 2023

1.15pm to 3.20pm - The Heroes of Telemark

3.20pm to 4.20pm - Inside the Factory

4.20pm to 5.20pm - Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

5.20pm to 6.55pm - Whisky Galore! (2016)

6.55pm to 8.25pm - Free Your Mind: The Matrix Now

8.25pm to 9.25pm - Wild Scandinavia

9.25pm to 10.30pm - The Beatles & The BBC

10.30pm to 11.30pm - Match of the Day 2

11.30pm to 1.30am - Jools' Annual Hootenanny

ITV1

6am to 6.30am - Ainsley's Food We Love

6.30am to 7.30am - James Martin's Spanish Adventure

7.30am to 9.25am - James Martin's Saturday Morning

9.25am to 9.30am - ITV News

9.30am to 11.05am - Over the Hedge

11.05am to 12.55pm - About a Boy

12.55pm to 1.05pm - ITV News

1.05pm to 2.55pm - Evan Almighty

2.55pm to 4.45pm - Matilda

4.45pm to 5.45pm - The Chase Celebrity Special

5.45pm to 6pm - ITV News

6pm to 8pm - The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash

8pm to 8.30pm - Coronation Street

8.30pm to 11.40pm - No Time to Die

11.40pm to 12.10am - ITV News

Channel 4

6.10am to 6.35am - The King of Queens

6.35am to 6.55am - The King of Queens

6.55am to 7.20am - The King of Queens

7.20am to 7.45am - 3rd Rock from the Sun

7.45am to 8.10am - The Simpsons

8.10am to 8.35am - The Simpsons

8.35am to 9.05am - The Simpsons

9.05am to 9.35am - The Simpsons

9.35am to 12.35pm - Sunday Brunch

12.35pm to 1.05pm - A Place in the Sun

1.05pm to 2.05pm - A Place in the Sun

2.05pm to 4pm - Dad's Army (1971)

4pm to 6.35pm - Zulu

6.35pm to 6.55pm - Channel 4 News

6.55pm to 9pm - Men in Black: International

9pm to 11pm - The Last Leg of the Year

11pm to 12.55am - Gogglebox 2023

New Year's Day TV schedule

BBC One

6am to 9am - BBC Breakfast

9am to 9.25am - The Highway Rat

9.25am to 9.55am - The Farmer's Llamas

9.55am to 11.15am - A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

11.15am to 12.55pm - The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

12.55pm to 1pm - The Archbishop of Canterbury's Christmas Message

1pm to 1.25pm - BBC News & Weather

1.25pm to 1.55pm - The Smeds and the Smoos

1.55pm to 2.20pm - Quentin Blake's Box

2.20pm to 4pm - Moana

4pm to 4.30pm - Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death

4.30pm to 5.30pm - Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature

5.30pm to 5.55pm - BBC News & Weather

5.55pm to 7.30pm - The Witches (2020)

7.30pm to 8pm - EastEnders

8pm to 9pm - Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster

9pm to 10pm - The Tourist

10pm to 10.30pm - Mrs Brown's Boys New Year

10.30pm to 10.55pm - BBC News & Weather

10.55pm to 12.45am - Ghostbusters (2016)

BBC Two

6.20am to 6.50am - A Vicar's Life

6.50am to 7.50am - Celebrity Race Across the World

7.50am to 8.50am - The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity New Year Special

8.50am to 10.15am - Letter from an Unknown Woman

10.15am to 12.45pm - New Year's Day Concert Live from Vienna 2024

12.45pm to 2.30pm - Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

2.30pm to 4.40pm - The Magnificent Seven

4.40pm to 4.45pm - The Archbishop of Canterbury's Christmas Message

4.45pm to 5.35pm - Flog It!

5.35pm to 6.30pm - Great Railway Journeys

6.30pm to 7pm - Richard Osman's House of Games

7pm to 7.30pm - Robson Greene's Weekend Escapes

7.30pm to 8pm - Mastermind

8pm to 8.30pm - Only Connect

8.30pm to 9pm - University Challenge

9pm to 10pm - Wild Scandinavia

10pm to 11.50pm - Bonnie and Clyde

11.50pm to 1.35am - In the Heat of the Night

ITV1

6am to 6.30am - Ainsley's Caribbean Kitchen

6.30am to 8pm - The Masked Singer

8am to 10.30am - Britain's Favourite Walks: Top 100

10.30am to 12.15pm - Babe

12.15pm to 12.30pm - ITV Lunchtime News

12.30pm to 3.45pm - ITV Racing: Live from Cheltenham

3.45pm to 4.45pm - Riddiculous

4.45pm to 5.45pm - The Chase

5.45pm to 6.45pm - Jeopardy!

6.45pm to 7pm - ITV Evening News

7pm to 8pm - Emmerdale

8pm to 9pm - Coronation Street

9pm to 10pm - Mr Bates vs the Post Office

10pm to 10.15pm - ITV News & Weather

10.15pm to 1.05am - Gladiator

Channel 4