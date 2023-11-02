News you can trust since 1849
Nexus suspends Shields Ferry services after the swell on the River Tyne reaches two metres

Nexus suspends the Shields Ferry service due to the bad weather caused by Storm Ciaran.

By Ryan Smith
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:37 GMT- 2 min read
Nexus has confirmed on Thursday morning (November 2) that it has suspended the Shields Ferry service until further notice.

The travel operator has stated that the swell on the River Tyne has reached two metres due to the weather conditions caused by Storm Ciaran.

As a result, the crew have decided that it is in the interests of public safety to stop the river crossings.

The Shields Ferry.The Shields Ferry.
The Shields Ferry.
Nexus has stated that Ferry tickets are being accepted on Tyne and Wear Metro services - with no replacement bus service available at the moment.

Huw Lewis, Customers Services Director at Nexus, said: “The Shields Ferry service is currently suspended due to Storm Ciaran.

“The swell on the River Tyne has reached two metres and the crew decided in the interests of safety to stop the crossings.

“Ferry tickets are being accepted on Metro services. We are trying to arrange a replacement bus service, but this has been hampered by the Go North East strike.

“Stagecoach buses 10 and 11 run between North Shields and South Shields and this an alternative customers may want to consider using.

“Updates will be posted on nexus.org.uk and on the Shields Ferry Facebook page as we get them.”

It is the second this time week that the Shields Ferry service has been suspended.

Services were impacted on Wednesday, November 1, after the bad weather had caused damage to the landing on the north side of the Tyne in North Shields.

