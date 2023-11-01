Shields Ferry service resumes after repairs made to the North landing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travel operator Nexus has conifmred that the Shields Ferry services across the River Tyne have resumed on Wednesday afternoon (November 1).

Services were suspended earlier in the day after a swell caused by Storm Ciaran had damaged a metal plate on the North Shields landing.

The damage was assessed and repairs carried out to ensure that the service is available to the public once again.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “The Shields Ferry service resumed at 3.15pm.

“Thanks to customers for their patience during this period of disruption, which was caused by the tidal swell damaging a metal plate on our North Shields landing.

“Repairs were completed this afternoon and we now have the green light to resume Tyne crossings.”

