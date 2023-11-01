News you can trust since 1849
Shields Ferry service resumes after repairs made to the North landing

Shields Ferry services have resumed following damage caused by Storm Ciaran.

By Ryan Smith
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT
Travel operator Nexus has conifmred that the Shields Ferry services across the River Tyne have resumed on Wednesday afternoon (November 1).

Services were suspended earlier in the day after a swell caused by Storm Ciaran had damaged a metal plate on the North Shields landing.

The damage was assessed and repairs carried out to ensure that the service is available to the public once again.

The Shields Ferry.
The Shields Ferry.
A Nexus spokesperson said: “The Shields Ferry service resumed at 3.15pm.

“Thanks to customers for their patience during this period of disruption, which was caused by the tidal swell damaging a metal plate on our North Shields landing.

“Repairs were completed this afternoon and we now have the green light to resume Tyne crossings.”

Ferry services were also suspended in the middle of October due to bad weather caused by Storm Babet.

The travel operator took the decision to halt the river crossings as a safety precaution after the storm had caused a “significant tidal swell”.

