NHS Trusts to recieve Sycamore Gap saplings as part of 'Trees of Hope' campaign

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) has been named by the National Trust as one of the recipients of the 49 ‘Trees of Hope’ Sycamore Gap saplings being gifted to individuals, groups, and organisations across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announced in National Tree Week, CNTW will receive one of the 49 saplings, which represents the tree’s height in feet at the time of felling.

The National Trust received nearly 500 applications for the saplings grown from the much-loved Northumberland tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEFORE the illegal felling - the Sycamore Gap Tree on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland

James Duncan, Chief Executive at CNTW, said: “We are honoured to receive a sapling from the iconic Sycamore Gap tree, which has meant so much to so many people.

“We understand the importance of nature in supporting mental health and wellbeing and also recognise this tree’s importance and symbolism across our communities. We are proud to give this sapling a home where it can be a beacon of hope, resilience and recovery for years to come.”

In a fitting tribute, the sapling will be planted at CNTW’s Sycamore Unit at Northgate Park in Morpeth.

The unit opened in November last year and is a secure facility for men with mental illness, learning disabilities, or personality disorders. The sapling represents hope and renewal for patients on their recovery journey, as well as offering a tranquil, natural space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sycamore Unit is named after the iconic tree and Sycamore Gap features in much of the artwork on site, designed to create a calming environment.

The saplings are currently being cared for at the National Trust’s Plant Conservation Centre, and they should be strong and sturdy enough ready to plant out in winter 2025/26.

The new homes for the saplings will all be in publicly accessible spaces, enabling many more people to feel part of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree’s legacy with recipients from across the UK.

Andrew Poad, General Manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties said: “Each and every application for a ‘Tree of Hope’ told heartfelt stories of people’s emotional connections to the Sycamore Gap tree and the importance of nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They spoke of loss, hope and regeneration from all four corners of the country, from towns, schools, colleges, community groups, hospitals and hospices, it’s been a privilege to read them all.

“The tree meant so much to so many and through the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative we are helping reach people across the nation, for generations to come.

“Each sapling will carry a message of hope with it as they start a new chapter not just for the tree but for all the 49 people and communities that will receive a sapling next year.”