Nine amazing photos of Cleadon Hills sent in by readers

Cleadon Hills in nine photos sent in by readers.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:13 GMT

Cleadon Hills is popular spot among many as it is a great spot for walking.

Aside from walk, the hills have become a popular spot for taking photos of the windmill and the Exmoor Ponies during the months they stay on the hill.

We have been sent some readers photos on Cleadon Hills across all seasons.

Check out the gallery below.

Credit: Steven Lomas

1. A rainbow over Cleadon Mill

Credit: Steven Lomas

Credit: Gill Helps

2. A stunning winter sunrise at Cleadon Hills

Credit: Gill Helps

Credit: Derek Roy

3. Nacreous clouds over Cleadon Hills

Credit: Derek Roy

Credit: Holly Charlton

4. Cleadon Hills in the summertime

Credit: Holly Charlton

