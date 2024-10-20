Wright’s Biscuits in South Shields will forever be remembered as a place which played its own unique part in the war effort. During the Second World War, the factory at Tyne Dock remained open day and night making biscuits for the Army.

Around 300 employees, mainly women, worked shifts around the clock. And while Wright’s closed in 1973, it reopened two years later under the name of Lowe’s – but this time making dog biscuits.

It finally closed in 1983, and its buildings, including a famous chimney remembered as a landmark in Tyne Dock, were demolished.

All of these photos are owned by Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums but were taken by Turner’s. Opened in Newcastle in the early 1900s, Turner’s was orginially a chemists shop before becoming a photographic dealer in 1938.

Turner’s went on to become a prominent photographic and video production company in the North East, but eventually closed in the 1990s.

